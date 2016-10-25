CN Rail revenue falls 6.5 pct as freight volumes decline

Oct 25 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 6.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it moved lower volumes of crude oil, coal and fracking sand.

The company's net income fell to C$972 million ($728 million), or C$1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$1.01 billion, or C$1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$3.01 billion from C$3.22 billion. ($1 = C$1.3351) (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Savio D'Souza)