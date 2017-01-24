版本:
2017年 1月 25日 星期三

CN Rail revenue rises 2 pct on higher freight volumes

Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.

Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$1.02 billion ($775.02 million), or C$1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$941 million, C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$3.17 billion. ($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
