CN Rail's revenue rises 8 pct on higher freight volumes

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as it moved higher volumes of Canadian grain and U.S. commodities.
Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$884 million ($654.3 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$792 million, or C$1 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.96 billion. ($1 = 1.3511 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.