UPDATE 1-Canada aboriginal group picks new chief; development in spotlight

Canada's main
decisions)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 10 Canada's main
aboriginal group elected a new chief on Wednesday who pledged to
oppose development of pipelines, mines and other resource
projects unless they provide a "fair share" of benefits for
often impoverished natives.
Perry Bellegarde, head of the Federation of Saskatchewan
Indian Nations, was elected chief of the national Assembly of
First Nations (AFN), getting 62.7 percent support on the first
ballot from delegates at a convention in Winnipeg. He will serve
a 3-1/2-year term.
As did the other two candidates, Bellegarde endorsed
aboriginal control of their lands and resources and the
importance of getting their consent for development, though he
was seen as the most willing to work collaboratively with the
federal government.
"We will no longer accept poverty and hopelessness while
resource companies and governments grow fat off our land and
territories and resources," Bellegarde said in his first speech
as leader of the often fractious group.
"If our lands and resources are to be developed it will be
done only with our fair share of the royalties, with our
ownership of the resources and jobs for our people. It will be
done on our terms and our timeline."
Canada's 1.4 million aboriginals have clashed with industry
and the government in recent years over development of crude oil
pipelines, mines and other resource projects on their
traditional territories.
Bellegarde replaces Shawn Atleo, who resigned in May amid
criticism he was too close to Canada's Conservative prime
minister, Stephen Harper, undermining the AFN's credibility.
He told a news conference he values peaceful coexistence and
mutual respect, and said if some aboriginals support and some
oppose a specific project, the issue would be resolved by a
"treaty among ourselves".
Many aboriginals live in poverty, with poor housing,
inadequate education and high unemployment, both on and off
reserves.
A Supreme Court of Canada decision in June marked the first
time the court recognized aboriginal title to a specific piece
of land not covered by a reserve treaty.
While it could take years to establish title in other areas,
the court warned that existing development projects on lands
claimed by aboriginals might have to be halted if proper care is
not exercised by their proponents.
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline project,
designed to carry crude oil to the Pacific Coast from the
Alberta oil sands, was approved by Ottawa in June over the
strenuous objection of several British Columbia native groups.
Additional writing by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto
Steve Orlofsky and Peter Galloway