UPDATE 2-Canada natives block Harper's office, threaten unrest

* Harper meets about 20 chiefs; some native leaders boycott
* Ontario chief threatens blockades on Jan 16
* Nova Scotia rail line blockaded
* Idle No More aboriginal movement picks up steam
By David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Jan 11 Aboriginal protesters blocked the
main entrance to a building where Canada's prime minister was
preparing to meet some native leaders on Friday, highlighting a
deep divide within the country's First Nations on how to push
Ottawa to heed their demands.
The noisy blockade, which lasted about an hour, ended just
before Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his aides met with
about 20 native chiefs, even as other leaders opted to boycott
the session.
Chiefs have warned that the Idle No More aboriginal protest
movement is prepared to bring the economy to its knees unless
Ottawa addresses the poor living conditions and high jobless
rates facing many of Canada's 1.2 million natives.
Native groups complain that successive Canadian governments
have ignored treaties aboriginals signed with British settlers
and explorers hundreds of years ago, treaties they say granted
them significant rights over their territory.
The meeting was hastily arranged under pressure from an
Ontario chief who says she has been subsiding only on liquids
for a month. It took place in the Langevin Block, a building
near Parliament in central Ottawa where the prime minister and
his staff work.
Outside in the freezing rain, demonstrators in traditional
feathered headgear shouted, waved burning tapers, banged drums
and brandished banners with slogans such as "Treaty rights not
greedy whites" and "The natives are restless."
Until midday on Friday, it was uncertain if the meeting
would go ahead, with many native leaders urging a boycott and
others saying it was important to talk to the government.
"Harper, if you want our lands, our native land, meaning
everyone of us, over my dead body, Harper, you're going to do
this," said Raymond Robinson, a Cree from Manitoba.
"You'll have to come through me first. You'll have to bury
me first before you get them," he shouted toward the prime
minister's office from the steps outside Parliament.
The aboriginal movement is deeply split over tactics and not
all the chiefs invited to the meeting turned up. Some leaders
wanted Governor-General David Johnston, the official
representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, to
participate.
Johnston has declined the invitation, saying it is not his
place to get involved in policy discussions. He instead was
later hosting a ceremonial meeting with native leaders at his
residence.
The elected leader of the natives, Assembly of First Nations
National Chief Shawn Atleo, was one of those who attended the
meeting with Harper.
He said his people wanted a fundamental transformation in
their relationship with the federal government, and would press
for a fair share of revenues from resource development as well
as action on schools and drinking water.
BANGED ON THE DOOR
Gordon Peters, grand chief of the association of Iroquois
and Allied Nations in Ontario, threatened to "block all the
corridors of this province" next Wednesday unless natives'
demands were met. Ontario is Canada's most populous province and
has rich natural resources.
Peters told reporters that investors in Canada should know
their money was not safe.
"Canada cannot give certainty to their investors any longer.
That certainty for investors can only come from us," he said.
Manitoba Grand Chief Derek Nepinak, who said on Thursday
that aboriginal activists have the power to bring the Canadian
economy to its knees, was one of the leaders of the protest at
the Langevin Block.
"We're asking him to come out here and explain why he won't
speak to the people," said Nepinak, who banged on the door at
the main entrance to Harper's offices after choosing to boycott
the meeting.
Nepinak and other Manitoba chiefs are also demanding that
Ottawa rescind parts of recent budget acts that they say reduce
environmental protection for lakes and rivers. The most recent
budget act also makes it easier to lease lands on the reserves
where many natives live, a change some natives had requested to
spur development but which others regard with suspicion.
Ottawa spends around C$11 billion ($11.1 billion) a year on
its aboriginal population, but living conditions for many are
poor, and some reserves have high rates of poverty, addiction,
joblessness and suicide.
Harper agreed to the meeting with chiefs after pressure from
Ontario chief Theresa Spence, who has been surviving on water
and fish broth for the last month as part of a campaign to draw
attention to the community's problems. Spence, citing Johnston's
absence, said she would not attend.
"We shared the land all these years and we never got
anything from it. All the benefits are going to Canadian
citizens, except for us," Spence told reporters. "This
government has been abusing us, raping the land."
In Nova Scotia, a group of about 10 protesters blockaded a
Canadian National Railway Co line near the town of
Truro on Friday afternoon, CN spokesman Jim Feeny said.
A truck had been partially moved onto the tracks and was
cutting off the movement of container traffic on CN's main line
between the Port of Halifax and Eastern Canada, he said.
Passenger services by Via Rail had also been disrupted.
The incident was the latest in a series of rail blockades
staged by protestors in recent weeks to press the demands.