UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet

TORONTO Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier
Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage
grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
The airline, which operates short-haul flights out of
Toronto's city airport using a fleet of turboprop aircraft, said
the unidentified outage affected about 400 passengers and five
flights were cancelled, the airline said.
"The system is now operating normally. Flights have started
departing," Porter said in an emailed statement. "We will be
reviewing the circumstances to determine ... what caused the
issue."
The carrier, which has 15 Canadian and eight U.S.
destinations, partners with JetBlue in the United
States.
Last June, Porter Chief Executive Robert Deluce said he
would consider taking the carrier public in the medium term as a
strategy to support its broader growth plan.
