WRAPUP 1-Air Canada planes fuller in Feb, WestJet's emptier

* Air Canada load factor 76.8 pct vs 75.9 pct in Feb 2010
* WestJet's load factor dips to 82.7 pct vs 83.6 pct
* Transborder traffic especially strong at Air Canada
* WestJet forward bookings remain healthy, CEO says
March 5 Air Canada's cabins were
fuller in February than in the same month a year ago as rising
passenger traffic, led by busier Canada-U.S. transborder routes,
outpaced growth in capacity at the country's biggest airline,
data on Monday showed.
Air Canada said its system load factor, which includes
regional airlines that it buys capacity from, rose to 76.8
percent from 75.9 percent in February 2010.
System traffic increased 6.5 percent while the airline's
system-wide capacity rose 5.3 percent.
"Led by an increase in traffic in the U.S. transborder
market of 10.7 percent, we generated greater traffic in all
markets Air Canada serves," Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said
in a statement.
Meanwhile, the CEO at WestJet Airlines Ltd said its
forward bookings look sound even as the carrier reported
slightly emptier planes in February.
Canada's second-biggest airline said its load factor dipped
to 82.7 percent last month from 83.6 percent as an increase in
capacity outpaced a rise in passenger traffic.
Capacity rose 10.9 percent while traffic increased 9.9
percent.
Forward bookings "are healthy", WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky
said in a statement.
The month of March, which includes the spring break school
holiday across Canada, is typically a strong traffic month,
National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said in a note
to clients.
Small regional carrier Porter Airlines reported a record
February load factor of 56.1 percent, 5.5 points higher than in
the same month a year ago.