TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) and Porter Airlines filled more of their available seats in August than a year earlier as traffic rose more than capacity, the airlines said on Tuesday.

WestJet reported a load factor of 83.3 percent, up 1.1 percentage points from the same month last year.

Closely held Porter said its load factor was 68.7 percent, up 4.8 percentage points.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)