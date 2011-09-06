UPDATE 3-Canadian airline load factors rise in August

* WestJet load factor rises to 83.3 pct

TORONTO, Sept 6 Canadian airlines filled more of their available seats in August than a year earlier as traffic rose more than capacity, the carriers said on Tuesday.

Air Canada ACa.TO reported a load factor of 87.8 percent, 1 percentage point higher than the same month last year. Available seat miles rose 2.2 percent, and traffic rose 3.5 percent.

WestJet Airlines' (WJA.TO) load factor rose 1.1 percentage points to 83.3 percent, as available seat miles rose 6.2 pecent, and traffic rose 7.7 percent.

"We are pleased with the improved August load factor and forward bookings remain healthy as our capacity increases continue to be absorbed by the market," WestJet Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky said in a release.

WestJet also set a new record for total number of passengers in August.

Closely held Porter said its load factor was 68.7 percent, up 4.8 percentage points. While capacity rose 19.2 percent, traffic rose 28.1 percent.

July and August are usually the two busiest months of the year for Canadian airlines. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty and Peter Galloway)