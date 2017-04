TORONTO May 3 Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, said passenger levels fell in April from a year earlier.

Air Canada said it's load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, slipped 0.9 percentage points to 82.1 percent.

Traffic fell 0.2 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 1 percent. The company attributed much of the difference to travel at Easter, which fell in March this year.