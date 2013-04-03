CORRECTED-WestJet, Porter fly emptier planes in March

(Corrects WestJet share price in paragraph 6)
* WestJet load factor 86.1 pct from year-ago 86.2 pct
* Porter load factor 58.1 pct versus 59.8, yr-ago
* WestJet capacity up 8.4 pct
April 3 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No.
2 carrier, and regional carrier Porter Airlines Inc said
passenger levels fell in March from a year earlier.
WestJet said its load factor, or the percentage of available
seats filled with paying customers, fell 0.1 percentage points
to 86.1 percent.
Traffic for Calgary-based WestJet increased 8.2 percent,
while capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 8.4
percent from March 2012.
Porter Airlines, which competes with Air Canada and
WestJet on certain short-haul flights in Canada and a handful of
routes to the United States, said load factor slipped 1.7
percentage points to 58.1 percent.
Capacity for Porter Airlines rose 0.7 percent and traffic
fell 2.1 percent for March, from a year earlier.
Shares of WestJet, which has a market value of C$3.11
billion, were down about a percent at C$25 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)