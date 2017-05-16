Canada to introduce airline passengers' bill of rights

OTTAWA May 16 The Canadian government on
Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening
the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied
boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over
a certain period of time.
Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said the independent
Canadian Transportation Agency would be responsible for drawing
up the new regulations. He also confirmed plans announced last
November to relax international ownership restrictions on
Canadian air carriers.
