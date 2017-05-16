版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 22:28 BJT

Canada to introduce airline passengers' bill of rights

OTTAWA May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said the independent Canadian Transportation Agency would be responsible for drawing up the new regulations. He also confirmed plans announced last November to relax international ownership restrictions on Canadian air carriers.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐