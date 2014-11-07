UPDATE 3-Rough Air Canada Express landing in Edmonton injures four

(Adds update on injuries)
Nov 7 Four people were sent to hospital after a
rough landing at Edmonton International Airport in Western
Canada late on Thursday, but there were no severe injuries, the
operator of the Air Canada Express flight said on Friday.
The operator, Jazz Aviation, said three of the injured
passengers had been released from hospital but one was still
under observation. All other passengers and crew members were
evaluated by medical responders on the scene and released.
Jazz said the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. local
time (0330 GMT Friday). The flight, AC8481, was en route to
Grande Prairie, in northwest Alberta, from Calgary, Alberta, and
was carrying 71 passengers and four crew members. Airport
spokeswoman Traci Bednard said the flight had been diverted to
Edmonton, Alberta, before the incident.
Jazz, a unit of Chorus Aviation Inc, was operating
the Bombardier Inc Q400 turboprop plane under a deal
with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline.
Flight operations at the Edmonton airport after the incident
were normal without any delays, Bednard said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was
deploying a team of investigators to assess the incident.
