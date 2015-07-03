UPDATE 3-Labor dispute disrupts flights at Toronto airport

(Adds update from union, comments from WestJet)
TORONTO, July 3 A sudden labor disruption by
workers who refuel planes at Toronto's main airport caused
flight delays and cancellations on Friday, said the union that
represents the workers, as the city prepared for the start of
the Pan American Games on July 10.
In a bulletin posted online, Pearson International Airport
said a labor dispute could disrupt flights.
By 1:20 p.m., its website showed 45 canceled departures and
more than 70 delays affecting a range of airlines. It was not
clear how many were routine, and how many were caused by the
dispute.
International Association of Machinists spokesman Bill
Trbovich said members of Lodge 2413, employees of Consolidated
Aviation Fueling, were calling in sick in large numbers, but the
union had not sanctioned the job action.
Many of the canceled flights were those operated by Air
Canada, the airport's biggest user. But rival WestJet
Airlines Ltd said the dispute had led to two
cancellations as well as "lengthy delays."
"Union members are calling in sick and as a result, there
are fewer staff at work today and it is taking much longer to
have our aircraft refueled," said WestJet spokesman Robert
Palmer in an email.
IAM's Trbovich said some 30 of the 47 workers due in on
Friday morning called in sick. Of the 56 scheduled to work in
the afternoon, at least 27 have called in sick. He said union
leaders were hoping to meet with their employer.
Some 250 employees of Consolidated Aviation Fueling are set
to lose their jobs in the autumn as Air Canada and other
airlines switch fuel providers, he said.
"This is not a labor disruption between the airlines and
their fueling company," said Air Canada spokesman Peter
Fitzpatrick. "This is a labor disruption at Consolidated
Aviation Fueling Services which is affecting all airlines at
Pearson."
Air Canada is switching its Toronto and Montreal fuel
providers from Consolidated Aviation to ASIG in Toronto,
effective Oct. 1, and to Swissport in Montreal, effective July
1.
Consolidated Aviation, owned by closely held Allied
Aviation, could not be reached for comment.
The Pan Am Games are expected to draw 250,000 visitors and
10,000 athletes to Toronto and the surrounding area.
