Govt must stop charging Canada airports rent, report urges

* Report says Canada's air travel is high cost, inefficient
* Millions of Canadians heading to U.S. each year for
cheaper air travel
* Report is by committee of Canada's Senate
* Canadian govt studying report; says rents are tiny portion
of travel costs
By Nicole Mordant
June 5 The Canadian government should stop
treating the country's airports as revenue sources and instead
cut industry costs to stop millions of travellers heading to the
United States for cheaper air travel, a Parliamentary committee
report said.
High costs and inefficiencies throughout Canada's airline
industry are deterring demand for air travel and discouraging
competition among carriers, according to the report by the
standing Senate committee on transport and communications.
One way to reduce costs is for the federal government to
stop charging airports ground rent and to transfer Canada's main
airports to the authorities that already operate them, the
15-page report said.
"The government of Canada should stop treating airports as a
source of public revenue, such as toll booths, and start
treating them as economic spark plugs," said Senator Dennis
Dawson, chairman of the Senate committee.
The Canadian Airports Council estimates that in 2011, 4.8
million Canadians drove south into the United States to take
advantage of lower American fares, an increase of 15 percent
from 2010.
A spokeswoman for Transport Canada said the government
department was reviewing the report's findings. She said the
Canada's air industry is based on a user-pay system, not a
taxpayer-subsidized one.
"Airport rent accounts for less than 1 percent of the total
ticket price for air travel, and is not likely to be a key
factor in a traveler's decision to choose a U.S. airport over a
Canadian airport," spokeswoman Genevieve Sicard said in an
email.
The Senate report said passengers departing from Canadian
airports often pay 60-75 percent above the airline's base fare
to cover airport and other taxes and charges, compared with
between 10 and 18 percent in the United States.
Airports have generated C$2.5 billion ($2.41 billion) in
revenues for the federal government in the form of ground rents
since the mid-1990s, the report said.
The report also calls for a "single and cohesive" national
air travel strategy to make the industry more competitive.
The Senate is the unelected chamber in Canada's Parliament,
and while it therefore does not direct government policy, it can
have an influence in delving deeper into topics that the House
of Commons might not have time for.