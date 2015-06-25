UPDATE 2-Oil-rich Alberta lifts levy on carbon output, ups target for cuts

(Adds oil industry reaction in paragraphs seven and eight)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 25 Oil-rich Alberta will
raise the cost of greenhouse-gas emissions for large industrial
plants and boost targets for emission cuts as its new government
took action on Thursday to strengthen the Canadian province's
environmental reputation.
Alberta is the largest source of U.S. oil imports, but its
oil sands are Canada's fastest-growing source of carbon
emissions and the province has faced harsh international
criticism for what has been perceived as lax oversight of the
oil sands industry.
Environmental groups have used Alberta's record of rising
emissions in their efforts to block TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL pipeline as well as other projects.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party government said it
will boost the cost of excess carbon output to C$20 ($16.26) per
tonne at the start of 2016 from the current C$15, and will raise
it to C$30 per tonne for 2017. Its target for carbon-emissions
cuts will climb to 15 percent of normal emissions in 2016 from
12 percent, rising to 20 percent in 2017.
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said the new targets
will burnish Alberta's reputation.
"If we get it right, our environmental policy will make us
world leaders on this issue instead of giving us a black eye
around the world," Phillips told a news conference.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said
oil sands producers will meet the new targets. But he said they
worry that combined with recent tax increases, costs are rising
even before the government launches a promised review of oil
royalties.
"The revised rules ... and Alberta's recently announced
corporate tax increase have the potential to add almost C$800
million to industry costs over the next two years," CAPP said in
a statement.
The new rules extend Alberta's current climate-change
regime, which was set to expire at month's end, spurring the
government to prolong it to the end of 2017.
Phillips appointed an expert panel to draft new rules on
greenhouse gas reductions to take effect after 2017. The panel
is expected to release a preliminary proposal ahead of a key
United Nations climate change conference in Paris in December.
The new measures were welcomed by environmental groups,
which have demanded tougher rules from the province.
"Today's news sends an important signal both inside and
outside Alberta, and is a solid set of first steps," Dan
Woynillowicz, director of policy for Clean Energy Canada, said
in a statement.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
