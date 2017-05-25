Land sales surge in Alberta as producers rush into new shale pocket

| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 25 Alberta oil and gas
land sales have reached levels not seen since 2014 thanks to a
rush to buy land in an oil-rich pocket of the Duvernay shale
play that was until recently written off as being uneconomic.
Resurgent land prices are a rare bright spot for Canada's
energy industry, dominated by northern Alberta's oil sands
projects, a sector that global companies have withdrawn from
this year because of high costs and slow returns on capital.
The Duvernay East Shale Basin is more similar to shale plays
in the United States, where hydraulic fracking can unlock oil
trapped between rocks in a matter of months.
The Duvernay Formation itself is a 130,000 square kilometre
play, a fifth of the size of the province of Alberta, that holds
proved reserves of 354 million barrels of oil equivalent, making
it one of Canada's largest shale plays.
"People are really getting interested in the area because it
has more light oil," said Per Pedersen, a University of Calgary
geoscience professor. "It could be significant in volume because
it's a pretty big play."
To be sure, exploration in the East Shale Basin is in its
infancy, spurred on by improving fracking technology, and
geologists are still trying to gauge how much light crude the
zone near Red Deer, central Alberta, may hold.
But average year-to-date land sale prices across Alberta are
nearly three times higher than the same period in 2016 and more
than double 2015 levels, led by buying in the East Shale Basin,
according to provincial government data.
At Wednesday's fortnightly auction the lease on a parcel of
land in the Duvernay East Shale Basin sold for C$4,300 a
hectare, 12 times the average year-to-date price at the sale of
C$360 a hectare. The average year-to-date price in May 2014 was
C$451 a hectare.
The spike in land prices is set to benefit companies such as
PrairieSky Royalty that own significant titles in the
area.
Firms have spent around C$70 million ($52 million) snapping
up East Shale Basin land so far in 2017, accounting for more
than 50 percent of total Alberta crown land sales this year,
according to a TD Securities note to clients.
Vesta Energy, one of two private companies leading the land
purchases, last week secured C$305 million ($226 million) in
financing led by private equity firms Riverstone Holdings and
JOG Capital.
By applying lessons from U.S. shale plays, the East Shale
Basin is developing into one of the most economic plays in North
America, Riverstone managing director Olivia Wassenaar said in a
statement.
Initial results from operators show it is shallower and
cheaper to drill than the Kaybob Duvernay oil play to the
northeast, where Encana Corp and Chevron Corp
produce liquids-rich natural gas.
While results prove the play is economic at $50 per barrel
crude, some companies are getting wary of the prices even as
they move from the gassy western side of Duvernay to the oilier
east.
"It's still a high risk strategy but things are gaining
momentum very quickly. (Prices) are getting pretty frothy,"
Darryl Metcalfe, CEO of Artis Exploration said, which like Vesta
has been one of the first companies to buy up land.
($1 = 1.3469 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Grant McCool)