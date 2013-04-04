UPDATE 1-Alberta mulls tougher carbon rules on oil -report

* Report says levy could rise to C$40/tonne from C$15
* Minister looking a range of options to meet targets
* Analyst calls amount "not inconsequential"
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 Alberta is considering
a major increase in the carbon levy it charges oil producers as
it seeks to show Washington that it is serious about meeting
emission-reduction goals, while promoting the contentious
Keystone XL pipeline to Texas refineries.
Alberta Environment Minister Diana McQueen offered the levy
proposal at a meeting in Calgary last week with oil executives
and federal Environment Minister Peter Kent, the Globe and Mail
newspaper said on Thursday.
Such a move would be in line with comments that the Canadian
province's envoy to Washington made in a February interview with
Reuters. David Manning said Alberta may adopt more stringent
environmental policies to help producers in the oil sands
increase access to lucrative markets such as the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
In the subsequent weeks, the government brushed aside media
queries about what new moves were under consideration.
Wayne Wood, McQueen's spokesman, did not dispute that the
minister had floated the idea of a higher carbon levy, but would
not comment on the details and said no decision had been made.
"The minister is looking at any number of options, and it's
really premature to speculate on any kind of option that might
be settled on," Wood said.
The Globe and Mail said McQueen proposed an increase in that
levy to C$40 a tonne, as well as a requirement to cut per-barrel
emissions by 40 percent over time.
Alberta currently charges C$15 per tonne for carbon
emissions above limits and puts the money into a technology
fund. The program has generated C$312 million, though
environmental groups have said the levy is far too small.
ALBERTA WANTS PIPELINE
Speculation on new moves by Alberta to improve its record on
meeting emission reduction targets has increased since U.S.
President Barack Obama named John Kerry, seen as a supporter of
tougher climate policy, as secretary of state.
His department is responsible for ruling on TransCanada
Corp's 830,000 barrel-a-day Keystone XL pipeline from
the oil sands to the Gulf Coast, which has been under regulatory
review for more than four years.
Keystone XL has met with staunch opposition from U.S.
environmentalists, who say it will encourage more
carbon-intensive production in Alberta's vast oil sands, the
world's third largest crude deposit, at a time when Americans
should be making a wholesale shift to green energy.
The government of Alberta has faced big problems in recent
months as a shortage of spare export pipeline capacity has
pressured prices for the bitumen produced from its oil sands,
lowering the revenue take, and as the Obama administration has
pushed back a decision on whether to approve the $5.3 billion
pipeline. It is now expected to rule during the summer.
Alberta Premier Alison Redford is set to visit Washington
next week for the fourth time in 18 months to press U.S.
lawmakers to support Keystone XL. Last month, a State Department
environmental assessment concluded that the project in itself
would not drive a major increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
HIGHER LEVY "NOT INCONSEQUENTIAL"
In a note to clients, TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof
estimated that such new regulations would add less than $2 per
barrel to the cost of producing a barrel of oil sands-derived
crude, an amount he called "not inconsequential".
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the
industry's main lobby group, declined to comment.
Cenovus Energy Inc, one of the largest oil sands
producers, said a hike would not be surprising, given that the
initial program was seen as a first step. Executives have run
the numbers on its business model assuming both a C$15 and a
C$65 per tonne payment, Cenovus spokesman Brett Harris said.
"Every company is different, but for our business we think
we're pretty well positioned to compete at either of those
levels," Harris said.
Kent is also expected to announce long-anticipated new
federal emission rules for oil and gas at some point. His
spokesman declined to comment on McQueen's remarks.
Wood said Alberta is looking at a range of options to meet
carbon reduction targets as part of a review that began earlier
this year. He had no timing for the results of the review.
Keystone XL opponent Danielle Droitsch, a director at the
Natural Resources Defense Council in Washington, said Alberta's
proposal was lacking, as C$100 to C$150 a tonne would be needed
to make a serious dent in emissions.