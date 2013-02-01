Alberta picks former oil lobby head as Washington envoy

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 1 Alberta on Friday
appointed energy executive David Manning, a former head of
Canada's most powerful oil lobby group, as its envoy to
Washington as it looks for a favorable decision from the Obama
administration on the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project.
Manning is a senior vice-president and head of the energy
practice at Vanasse Hangen Brustline Inc, a Boston engineering
firm, and a director at consulting firm M.J. Bradley &
Associates.
A former deputy energy minister in Alberta, Manning also
spent 10 years as an executive vice-president at National Grid
Plc's KeySpan unit. He was also head of the influential
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers from 1995 through
1999, representing Canada's largest oil and gas producers during
the negotiations for the Kyoto Protocol.
Manning's appointment by Alberta Premier Alison Redford
comes as Alberta looks for approval from the U.S. State
Department on the TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL pipeline project, which would take oil sands crudes
to gulf coast refineries and ease a shortage of pipeline space.
"The economic necessity of enhanced market access for
Alberta's products requires real-time information getting to the
most influential decision-makers in the U.S., Canada and
throughout the world," Redford said in a statement.
A lack of export pipeline space pushed the price of oil
sands crude to more than $40 per barrel below the U.S. West
Texas Intermediate benchmark, devastating the finances of the
province, which relies on the oil industry for nearly a third of
its revenue.
Redford warned last week that Alberta faced a C$6 billion
($6 billion) budget shortfall because of the unexpectedly low
oil price.