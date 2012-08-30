Alberta warns deficit could be higher than budgeted

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 30 Alberta's budget shortfall could hit C$3 billion ($3 billion) this year, more than three times its initial estimate, if weaker-than-expected energy revenues keep pressuring the finances in Canada's biggest oil-producing province, the government said on Thursday.

In a first-quarter update, Finance Minister Doug Horner said revenue decreased C$400 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2012-13, due mostly to lower royalties from oil sands and conventional oil production and revenues from government lease sales.

Horner said the deficit could be C$2.3 billion to C$3 billion, compared with the initial budget deficit estimate of C$886 million, based on results so far this year.