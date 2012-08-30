UPDATE 1-Alberta warns deficit could be higher than budgeted

* Shortfall could be C$2.3 bln-C$3 bln based on Q1 data
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 30 Alberta's budget
shortfall could hit C$3 billion ($3 billion) in the current
fiscal year, more than triple the initial estimate, if lower
crude prices and weaker-than-expected energy revenues keep
pressuring the finances of Canada's biggest oil-producing
province, the government said on Thursday.
In a first-quarter update, Finance Minister Doug Horner said
the Conservative government, which has pledged to balance its
books next year, intends to cap its operating expenses now and
may have to cut deeper if the current energy-market conditions
persist.
He pointed out that private-sector oil-price forecasts that
the government tracks for budgeting have dropped 5.8 percent
from its February financial plan to average $93.62 a barrel for
benchmark U.S. crude this year.
Alberta is the largest foreign energy supplier to the United
States and oil and gas production and other industry activity
account for as much as a third of the government revenues in the
Western Canadian province of 3.5 million people.
"We can't control the world events that impact our revenue
but we can take steps to stay on course," Horner said in a
statement.
The deficit could be C$2.3 billion to C$3 billion for the
fiscal year starting April 1, up from the initial budget deficit
estimate of C$886 million, based on results so far, he said.
Energy revenue decreased C$400 million in the first quarter,
due mostly to lower royalties from oil sands and conventional
oil production and revenues from government lease sales.
Horner said he still intends to deliver a balanced budget in
2013-14, pointing out that other economic indicators are
positive including a projected 3.8 percent increase in gross
domestic product this year and forecasts from private agencies
that Alberta will lead Canadian provinces in economic growth.