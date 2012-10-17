UPDATE 1-Alberta sets up environmental monitor for oil sands

* Body to first focus on oil sands region
* Agency to be independent, but reports to minister
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 17 The Alberta government
said on Wednesday it is creating a scientific agency to monitor
the environmental impacts of oil sands production as the
industry seeks to expand its markets into regions that are
increasingly critical of the process.
The body, to be funded by a combination of public and
industry money, will eventually provide oversight for all of the
Western Canadian province, but the initial focus will be on the
tar sands-rich Lower Athabasca region.
The government described the new unit as providing
"credible" and "arms-length" (or independent) research, though
officials said on Wednesday it will answer to Environment
Minister Diana McQueen and the scientific information it
produces will be sent to her before it is released to the
public.
"The independent part comes about when we are taking a look
at the science information, and saying: based on some of this
evidence, what decision should be made in complex tasks. And
that's where we would certainly give the advice to the
minister," said Howard Tennant, a former University of
Lethbridge president who will lead the agency's management
board.
The move by the Conservative government of Premier Alison
Redford is the latest in a series of responses to scientific
studies and a federal report that have concluded the northern
Alberta region, which encompasses the oil sands, needs to be
more closely monitored for contamination as development booms.
The Alberta oil sands are the world's third-largest crude
source, but development requires intrusive methods to extract
and process the extra-heavy oil, including open pits,
steam-injection and processing plants that are carbon-intensive.
Canadian and international environmental groups have for
years campaigned to limit production, and efforts have extended
into opposing pipelines to export the crude, such as TransCanada
Corp's proposed Keystone XL line to Texas.
The government said the new agency will initially
concentrate efforts on deciding on how to monitor air, land,
water and biodiversity and at what locations.
The management board will now determine how the agency will
operate and how it will be funded.
The move did not mollify the industry's critics.
"This is yet another plan to develop a plan," said Mike
Hudema, climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace. "There is
still no funding commitment and no clear governance model to
ensure independence. The province should stop approving new
projects based on flawed data and incomplete information until
this gets sorted out."
The government said the region will still be monitored
through a joint federal-provincial program, in operation since
February, until the new agency is set up.