CORRECTED-Alberta petrochemical projects get C$500 mln royalty credits

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 5
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 5 The Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta will offer C$500 million ($377.84 million) in royalty credits to Pembina Pipeline Corp and Inter Pipeline Ltd for their petrochemical projects, the government said on Monday as it seeks to diversify its ailing economy.
The government said the companies were the approved applicants of its Petrochemicals Diversification Program, which supports construction of facilities that use propane or methane, components of natural gas, as feedstock to produce materials for products including plastics, detergents and textiles.
($1 = 1.3233 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.