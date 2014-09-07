Former Canadian minister to become new premier of Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 Jim Prentice, a former
investment banker and minister in the government of Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper, was selected as the new premier
of the oil-rich province of Alberta on Saturday, defeating two
rivals in a vote for leader of the province's ruling Progressive
Conservatives.
Prentice, 58, took 77 percent of party members' votes,
easily defeating Thomas Lukaszuk and Ric McIver, both ministers
in the government of former Premier Alison Redford.
Prentice becomes the sixth leader of the Progressive
Conservatives since the party won the first of an unbroken
series of election victories in 1971.
Though it is among the most successful political dynasties
in North America, the Conservatives are trailing in the polls to
the opposition Wild Rose party after a series of spending
scandals forced Redford to resign in March, less than two years
after being elected with a sizeable majority.
Trained as a lawyer, Prentice resigned as Industry Minister
in Harper's government in 2010 to become vice-chairman of
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's
fifth-largest bank. But he remained politically active while at
the bank, using his profile to push for better relations with
Canada's aboriginal First Nations.
Indeed, he was tapped by Enbridge Inc to lead
negotiations with aboriginal communities in British Columbia who
oppose the company's planned C$7.9 billion ($7.26 billion)
Northern Gateway pipeline.
Alberta, the largest source of imported oil for the United
States, is flush with cash from rising production from the oil
sands in the province's north. In his campaign, Prentice
promised to balance the province's budget, improve health care
and re-establish voters' trust in the party following his
predecessor's scandals.
(1 US dollar = 1.0875 Canadian dollar)
