Amazon to pay C$1.1 mln to settle Canada pricing case

OTTAWA Jan 11 The Canadian unit of Amazon.com
will pay a C$1 million ($756,658.60) fine to settle an
investigation into pricing activities on its website that gave
an inaccurate view of how much consumers could save, Canada's
competition watchdog said on Wednesday.
After a two-year investigation, the Competition Bureau found
that Amazon's practice of comparing its prices to regular prices
on its Canadian site gave consumers the impression that the
website was selling items at a price lower than the general
market.
The Competition Bureau said Amazon relied on its suppliers
to provide list prices without verifying their accuracy and
advertised the savings on its site and in other places.
Amazon has already made changes to the way it advertises
regular prices on its Canadian website to more accurately show
potential savings, the watchdog said.
In addition to the penalty, Amazon will pay C$100,000 toward
the Competition Bureau's costs.
Amazon officials were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3216 Canadian dollars)
