Canada's competition watchdog closes two-year Apple probe

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's Competition Bureau on
Friday said it had not found sufficient evidence that Apple Inc
had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a
two-year investigation into the iPhone maker.
The watchdog launched a probe into Apple's business
practices in December 2014 to investigate allegations the
company's Canadian unit had used anti-competitive clauses to
force domestic operators to sell rival devices at higher prices
than they otherwise would have and restricting how they could
market and sell iPhones.
"The Bureau did not find evidence to suggest that the Apple
terms resulted in a significant effect on competition," the
antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
