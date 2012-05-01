Canada's Northwest Territories open to LNG option

* Minister says LNG must be considered as Mackenzie drags
* Still a supporter of pipeline
* Touts new shale play, Beaufort reserves
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 The government of
Canada's Northwest Territories, hit by persistent delays in
development of a C$16.2 billion ($16.5 billion) natural gas
pipeline, could support a liquefied natural gas alternative for
vast reserves in the region's Mackenzie Delta, one of its
ministers said on Tuesday.
A month after proponents of the Mackenzie Valley gas
pipeline said they had chopped spending on the project, David
Ramsay, the territories' minister of industry, tourism and
development, said LNG has to be looked at as an option.
"I think as a territory we have to keep all our options open
- that's the most important thing. We have the resource. How do
we get it out? How do we get it to market? All of those options
have to be analyzed," Ramsay said in an interview after a press
conference at an offshore technology conference in Houston.
"We just need to move forward. We can't just sit back and
wait for things to happen. We have to make things happen."
Holders of gas reserves in Canada's Far North have discussed
a pipeline to southern markets since the 1970s, and Imperial Oil
Ltd has led efforts over the past decade to move the
project forward with support from aboriginal groups who seek
economic development in their communities.
The Mackenzie pipeline project won regulatory approval in
2011 following a seven-year review, but Imperial and its
partners have not given a corporate green light to it as North
American gas prices languish near 10-year lows and talks aimed
at getting financial support from Ottawa have not borne fruit.
One partner, Royal Dutch Shell put is stake on the
block last year but has yet to announce a buyer.
Major oil companies seeking to develop even larger reserves
on North Slope of Alaska have devoted efforts to moving supplies
to a proposed gas liquids plant in Valdez to be shipped to Asia,
where prices are richer. Previously, most resources went to
attracting interest in a $40 billion pipeline to Canadian and
U.S. markets.
Ramsay met with officials from Mackenzie project partners
Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips while in
Houston, and said he remains optimistic that the proponents will
soon be able to put a timeline on moving forward with the
development.
"First and foremost we support the Mackenzie Gas Project and
we will continue to do that," said Ramsay.
"But at the end of the day, all of our options need to be
kept open and we're willing to discuss any opportunities or
options with anybody who's interested in developing our
resources."
In April, Imperial and ConocoPhillips said they had chopped
spending on the Mackenzie project and closed some regional
offices in the Northwest Territories, but stressed that the
proposal was not dead.
For ConocoPhillips, the slowdown prompted a $525 million
impairment charge. Besides being a Mackenzie partner, it has a
75 percent stake in the Parsons Lake gas field in the delta,
which was discovered in the 1970s.
For its part, lead partner Imperial said the partners have
examined LNG options in the past, but they remain focused on the
1,196 km (743 mile) pipeline, which would carry up to 1.2
billion cubic feet a day to Alberta, where it could be routed to
numerous Canadian and U.S. markets.
"I would be loathe to comment on what others might offer in
terms of development, but we continue to believe that is the
best approach to commercializing Mackenzie gas," Imperial
spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.
He pointed out that the regulatory permit is based on the
pipeline.
The other partner in the Mackenzie pipeline is the
Aboriginal Pipeline Group, owned by the region's native groups.
It would own up to a third of the project.
Ramsay was in Houston to talk about the sparsely populated
territory's other energy potential as well, including an
early-stage shale oil development in the central region near
Norman Wells and immense but hard-to-develop oil reserves in the
Beaufort Sea.
There, Chevron Corp plans to gather seismic data
this summer.