版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 05:41 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. man arrested by Canadian police after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane

(Adds mischief charge, name of suspect)

TORONTO, April 6 An American man was arrested and charged with mischief after airport officials found a "mock improvised explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines flight bound from Toronto to Chicago, Canadian police said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Galaska, 58, was held for a bail hearing. Police did not reveal details on his residence.

Police checked the device for explosives and determined it was not a threat, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure and all other passengers and their luggage were rescreened. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐