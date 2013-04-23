UPDATE 1-Canada thwarts 'al Qaeda-backed' train plot, Iran denies role

* Two men charged with plot to derail passenger train
* Plot "al Qaeda-supported", not related to Boston bombings
* U.S. officials say pair targeted Canada-U.S. train
* Canadian ties with Iran are strained; Iran denies
involvement
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 23 Canadian police have arrested
two men and charged them with plotting to derail a Toronto-area
passenger train in an operation that they say was backed by al
Qaeda elements in Iran.
"Had this plot been carried out, it would have resulted in
innocent people being killed or seriously injured," Royal
Canadian Mounted Police official James Malizia told reporters on
Monday.
U.S. officials said the attack would have targeted a rail
line between New York and Toronto, a route that travels along
the Hudson Valley and enters Canada near Niagara Falls.
The RCMP said it had arrested Chiheb Esseghaier, 30, of
Montreal, and Raed Jaser, 35, of Toronto in connection with the
plot. Authorities said it was not linked to last week's Boston
Marathon bombings, which killed three people and injured more
than 200.
Neither suspect is a Canadian citizen, and police did not
reveal their nationalities. Two sources following the
investigation said one was Tunisian.
Canada's intelligence agency has long expressed concern
about the possibility that disgruntled and radicalized Canadians
could attack targets at home and abroad.
Police gave little detail about the alleged plotters, but
said a tip from the Muslim community had helped their year-long
investigation.
Esseghaier has been a doctoral student at the Institut
National de la Recherche Scientifique near Montreal since 2010
and was about midway through his degree, the school said.
"He is doing a PhD in the field of energy and materials
sciences," said Julie Martineau, the school's director of
communications.
A bail hearing for the two men was due to take place in
Toronto on Tuesday morning.
"AL QAEDA ELEMENTS"
Malizia said they had received "support from al Qaeda
elements located in Iran", but added that there was no sign that
the conspiracy, which police described as the first known al
Qaeda-backed plot on Canadian soil, had been sponsored by the
Iranian state.
Nevertheless, Iran reacted angrily. Canada last year severed
diplomatic ties over what it said was Iran's support for
terrorist groups, as well as its nuclear programme and its
hostility towards Israel.
"No shred of evidence regarding those who've been arrested
and stand accused has been provided," Iranian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said on Tuesday, according to the
Mehr news agency.
He said al Qaeda's beliefs were in no way consistent with
the Islamic Republic, and that Iran opposed "any kind of violent
action that endangers lives".
"In recent years, Canada's radical government has put in
practice a project to harass Iran and it is clear that it has
pursued these hostile actions," he added.
Al Qaeda is strongly Sunni Muslim-oriented. Shi'ite Iran did
host some senior al Qaeda figures under a form of house arrest
in the years following the Sept. 11 attacks, but there has been
little to no evidence of joint attempts to stage attacks against
the West.
However, a U.S. government source said Iran was home to a
little-known network of al Qaeda fixers and "facilitators" based
in the Iranian city of Zahedan, very close to Iran's borders
with both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
GO-BETWEENS FOR AL QAEDA
The source said they serve as go-betweens, travel agents and
financial intermediaries for al Qaeda operatives and cells
operating in Pakistan and moving through the area.
They do not operate under the protection of the Iranian
government, which periodically launches crackdowns on al Qaeda
elements, though at other times it appears to turn a blind eye
to them, according to the source.
The region is one where Iranian authorities have battled a
Sunni insurgency of their own in recent years from Sunni Muslims
complaining of discrimination. The Jundollah group, believed to
be based across the border in Pakistan, has claimed several
attacks including a bombing that killed 42 people in 2009, and
attacks on mosques in Zahedan and elsewhere in the region.
Michael Stephens of the Royal United Services Institute,
based in Qatar, said it was very unlikely that Iran could have
given any direct support to the Canadian plot.
"It is difficult to make the connection of Iran trying to
hit North America using al Qaeda as the vector," he said. "The
idea of Salafist jihadis (such as al Qaeda) sitting and talking
to Iranians is very far fetched."
Canadian police said the plot had involved a train route in
the Toronto area, but declined to be more specific.
Malizia said the RCMP believed the two suspects had had the
capacity and intent to carry out the attack, but there had been
no imminent threat to the public, passengers or infrastructure.
The plot is one of a handful of terrorism-related
investigations involving Canadians or Canadian residents.
Police said this year that Canadians had taken part in an
attack by militants on a gas plant in Algeria in January, while
Canadian and Somalia authorities are investigating whether a
former University of Toronto student participated in a bomb
attack in Mogadishu last week.
And in 2006, police arrested and charged nearly 20
Toronto-area men accused of planning to plant bombs at various
Canadian targets. Eleven were eventually convicted.