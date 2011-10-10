FACTBOX-Asia firms pour billions into Canada resources

Oct 10 Chinese resource companies have dominated the Asian race to snap up Canadian producers, but they have not run it alone.

State-led firms from South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia have all bought into the burgeoning oil and gas sector over the past year, according to a list of the top 20 acquisitions since 2005 compiled from Thomson Reuters data.

China Petrochemical Corp's (0386.HK) (Sinopec) weekend deal to buy explorer Daylight Energy Ltd DAY.TO ranks at number three on the list, which includes 12 deals in excess of $1 billion, seven of those in the past two years. DATE TARGET BUYER ORIGIN VALUE (mln) Apr 2010 Syncrude Canada Ltd Sinopec Intl China 4,650.0 Oct 2009 Harvest Energy Trust KNOC S.Korea 3,863.2 Oct 2011 Daylight Energy Ltd Sinopec Intl China 2,753.5 Nov 2010 Statoil Canada PTTEP Thailand 2,280.0 Jul 2011 OPTI Canada Inc CNOOC Luxembourg China 2,075.5 Oct 2006 Nations Energy Ltd CITIC Group China 1,955.6 Sep 2008 Tanganyika Oil Co Ltd Sinopec Group China 1,929.4 Aug 2009 Athabasca Sands-Asts PetroChina Int China 1,737.1 Jul 2009 Teck Resources Ltd Fullbloom Invest China 1,502.3 Apr 2007 Algoma Steel Inc Essar Steel India 1,467.0 Feb 2010 Encana Gas Fields(3) KOGAS S.Korea 1,100.0 Jun 2011 Progress Energy-Assts Petronas Malaysia 1,096.8 May 2010 Penn West Energy TrustChina Inves.Corp China 799.7 Jun 2007 Peru Copper Inc CHALCO China 757.5 Oct 2007 TransAlta Power LP Cheung Kong Infr Hong Kong 645.4 Dec 2009 Corriente Resources CRCC-Tongguan China 549.8 Oct 2009 SouthGobi Energy China (CIC) China 500.0 Mar 2010 Inmet Mining Corp Ellington Invest Singapore 492.6 Dec 2007 Northern Peru Copper Investor Group China 430.1 May 2010 Penn West Energy TrustChina CIC China 425.5

