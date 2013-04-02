UPDATE 2-Canadian auto sales dip in March, but close to record

* Ford Canada top seller for March
* Year-to-date, Chrysler Canada leads sales
* GM market share shaved lower as sales drop
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, April 2 Canadian auto sales ticked down
a modest 0.7 percent in March, declining for the fourth straight
month, but industry data released on Tuesday showed new vehicle
sales came close to matching record-setting numbers from last
year.
Buoyed by strong demand for its pick-up trucks, Ford Canada
was top seller for the month with a 1.6 percent sales increase,
while Chrysler took second spot with a 6.5 percent jump. General
Motors sales tumbled nearly 11 percent.
Asian automakers also saw declines, with Toyota Motor Corp
sales down 6.2 percent, Honda Motor Corp Ltd
down 0.6 percent and Hyundai Motor Co sales 4.7
percent lower.
Total March sales in Canada slipped to 156,680 vehicles from
157,749 in the same period last year, when an all-time record
was set, according to data from independent auto analyst Dennis
DesRosiers. Car sales fell 4.7 percent to 70,2017 vehicles,
while truck sales rose 2.8 percent to 86,473 vehicles.
"These are not bad numbers at all," said Tony Faria, an auto
industry expert at the University of Windsor in Ontario. "We're
running right along the best year we ever had (in 2002). We may
fall slightly short of it for the full year, we may come in
slightly ahead."
In a report accompanying the monthly sales data, DesRosiers
said the "encouraging" numbers demonstrate several market share
shifts.
Chrysler's year-to-date share rose to 16.3 percent from 15.3
percent in 2012, he said, while Ford's share climbed to 16.2
percent from 15.2 percent. GM's slide continued, he said, as
weaker March sales shaved the automaker's year-to-date market
share to 13.5 percent from 13.8 percent.
European luxury brands gained sales and market share in
March with continued steady growth, the analyst said, pointing
to a 33.5 percent jump for Porsche sales and 26.6 percent rise
in Land Rover sales, for example.
In the U.S. market, Ford and Chrysler, an affiliate of
Italian automaker Fiat SpA, reported slightly
better-than-expected March sales, lifted by demand for sport
utility vehicles and pickup trucks. In contrast, General Motors
Co sales fell short of estimates..
Ford Canada said March sales rose to 25,092 vehicles from
24,690 in the same period last year, as a 2.8 percent gain in
truck sales offset a 1.8 percent decline in car sales.
Chrysler said total sales rose to 24,173 vehicles from
22,703 in March 2012, reflecting a 20 percent jump in car sales
and 3.2 percent increase in truck sales.
Year-to-date, Chrysler sales are up 4 percent, which the
company said maintains its spot as the country's leading seller
for 2013.
"We experienced our best Ram truck sales in our history this
month," said Chrysler Canada Chief Operating Officer Dave
Buckingham in a statement.
General Motors sales dipped to 20,218 vehicles from 22,684
in March 2012, with pickup sales down 2 percent for the month.