UPDATE 2-Chrysler says CAW deal is too pricey -union leader

* Chrysler wants "tweaks" to template deal, Lewenza says
* Talks may slow over the weekend
* Union hopeful of a deal as early as Monday
* Analyst says Chrysler has no choice but to accept pattern
* CAW has agreements with Ford, GM
By Nicole Mordant
Sept 21 Chrysler Group LLC and the Canadian Auto
Workers had constructive talks on a new contract on Friday, the
head of the union said, but remained apart with the automaker
complaining the union's template deal was too expensive,
Fiat SpA's Chrysler is the only Detroit Three
automaker without a labor contract in Canada after the union
reached a four-year tentative deal with General Motors Co.
overnight following Monday's agreement with Ford Motor Co
.
The Ford deal set the union's bargaining pattern with the
other two companies, and Ford workers will vote on it this
weekend.
"Today we have had constructive discussions with Chrysler...
We are obviously apart in terms of their initial position
relative to the pattern," CAW National President Ken Lewenza
said.
Pattern bargaining is a CAW tradition under which the first
deal reached in negotiations with the automakers becomes the
template for deals with the other two. It is meant to ensure
that no company has a labor cost advantage over the others.
"Chrysler is still saying the pattern is a little bit
expensive, we have to have some discussions about whether we can
tweak it or not tweak it. Maybe we can do some things creative,"
Lewenza said in an interview.
"For example, they look at the C$3,000 signing bonus and say
'Jeez that's a big chunk for us to absorb all at once, and can I
be flexible?", he said.
The union, which represents about 20,000 workers at the
Detroit Three, has asked Chrysler for a written proposal in
response to the Ford deal.
Talks with Chrysler at the master bargaining level, which
involve Lewenza, will slow over the weekend because senior CAW
officials will travel to Ford's plants in southern Ontario,
where workers will vote on their contract.
Sub-committee discussions will continue over the weekend at
a downtown Toronto hotel, where talks have taken place for more
than a month. Lewenza said he was hopeful of getting a deal
"early next week". Earlier CAW secretary-treasurer Peter Kennedy
said he would be "very happy if we can wrap this thing up on
Monday".
TOUGHEST TALK FROM CHRYSLER
Of the three automakers, Chrysler and its chief executive,
Sergio Marchionne, have taken the hardest line on labor costs in
Canada, insisting that they must come down to match those of the
United Auto Workers in the United States.
The Detroit Three say Canada is the most expensive place in
the world to assemble vehicles. Marchionne has threatened to
move production out of Canada if labor costs don't come down.
Even so, Chrysler will ultimately have to accept the pattern
agreement or face a costly strike that would halt the production
of some of the automaker's key products, said Tony Faria, a
University of Windsor professor and auto industry expert.
Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario, plant, is the sole source of
its minivans in North America, and its Brampton, Ontario, plant,
assembles the company's popular Chrysler 300 Series, Dodge
Charger and Dodge Challenger sedans. These products make up
15-20 percent of Chrysler's sales, Faria said.
"They can't afford a shutdown of those products. If Sergio
Marchionne were to push Chrysler into a strike in Canada all
that would happen is that he would lose whatever number of days
of production and ultimately end up agreeing to the same deal
anyhow," Faria said.
"It is up to him from there what he is going to do, if he is
going to follow through on looking at possibly moving some
activities out of Canada into the U.S. or Mexico. But he is
going to have to make the decision as he is definitely going to
have this contract," he said.
Although the Detroit Three's previous contracts expired last
Monday night, the CAW said it would continue talks as long as
progress was being made. If negotiations falter, it said it
would serve 24 hours' notice of a strike.
On Thursday night, the CAW and GM agreed on a deal that adds
a third shift and 900 jobs to the "flex" line at its Oshawa,
Ontario, assembly plant and creates 100 positions at its St.
Catharines, Ontario, engine and transmission plant.
As at Ford, the agreement includes a wage freeze for
existing workers for the first three years of the contract.
Workers will get a cost-of-living adjustment in the fourth year,
and a series of lump-sum bonuses. New hires will start at a
lower hourly rate than under the previous contract and take
longer to reach the top level of the pay scale.
"Tweaking and meeting the pattern are two different things. I
don't want to close the door to (Chrysler's) suggestions but
they know how important the pattern is to us," Lewenza said.
Results of the Ford ratification vote should be known by
late Sunday afternoon, the CAW said.