公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Canadian Auto Workers back labor agreement with Chrysler Group

Sept 30 Unionized workers at the Canadian operations of Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC have voted in favor of a four-year labor agreement with the company, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday.

Some 90 percent of the Chrysler workers who voted backed the deal, the CAW said in a statement.

