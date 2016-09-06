Canada auto union up against costs it cannot control

| TORONTO, Sept 6
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's autoworkers' union,
which steps up pressure in contract talks by naming a strike
target on Tuesday, may see its ability to win concessions
undermined by outside factors, ranging from high power rates to
manufacturers' increased reliance on more costly imported parts,
industry experts say.
The top priority for the union, named Unifor, is to persuade
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor and
General Motors to pledge to produce new vehicle models in
Canada. It will also seek a modest pay raise and shorter pay
progression for new hires.
A four-year contract covering some 20,000 Canadian workers
at the three companies expires Sept. 19.
"All of those other issues, combined, overwhelm the effect
of Unifor," said Tony Faria, a University of Windsor professor
who studies the industry, referring to labor costs.
Unifor estimates that, on average, labor represents about 4
percent of the cost of each vehicle its workers produce, versus
55 percent for parts and supplies.
Approximately 50 percent of the parts in Canadian-made
vehicles are produced in the country, said Flavio Volpe,
Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada president.
Many Canadian-based parts suppliers did not survive the 2008
financial crisis and resulting recession, he said.
High electricity rates in the province of Ontario are
another thorn.
The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, an industry
group that advises government, cites a 2013 survey from Hydro
Quebec that shows large power users in Toronto pay 123 percent
more than Chicago customers, 50 percent more than Nashville and
37 percent more than Detroit.
Canada's market size poses another problem. About 10 percent
of all vehicles sold in North America are purchased in Canada,
versus 80 percent in the United States, said Faria.
New government programs, such as Ontario's cap-and-trade
climate plan, and higher federal pension contribution could add
further costs to automakers' operations.
GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.
Unifor says any challenges are outweighed by Canada's
currency advantage, with the Canadian dollar worth just 77 U.S.
cents.
"The companies are making money hand-over-fist, including in
their Canadian operations, where they're dealing with hydro
costs, they're dealing with our social programs," said Unifor
President Jerry Dias.
The union and industry are pushing the Canadian government
to change how it funds incentives for automative production to
grants from loans.
"We have to make sure our incentives are competitive to
attract interest," said Ray Tanguay, appointed auto industry
czar last year to advise Ontario and Canadian governments. "If
manufacturing of automobiles is important, then we have to
commit and play to win."
Canada should focus on developing skilled labor and advanced
manufacturing to distinguish itself, rather than costs, he said.
In 2012, the union came up empty-handed in a push for new
vehicle production. Their contract froze wages for existing
workers for three out of four years and cut pay and pension
benefits for new employees.
