Canadian Auto Workers union reaches Chrysler deal

BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.58
* Q4 revenue view C$109.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO, Sept 26 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Wednesday it had reached a tentative labor contract with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a new labor contract with its Canadian workers.
The new agreement with Chrysler was hammered out after more than a month of tough negotiations, and follows pacts reached with Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co last week.
* Sirona Biochem announces management changes
* Sandra Wallach follows Steven Finney, who has been serving as interim CFO since Nov. 2015