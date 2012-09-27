版本:
Canadian Auto Workers union reaches Chrysler deal

TORONTO, Sept 26 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Wednesday it had reached a tentative labor contract with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a new labor contract with its Canadian workers.

The new agreement with Chrysler was hammered out after more than a month of tough negotiations, and follows pacts reached with Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co last week.

