Canada's CAW union says deal with Ford imminent

TORONTO, Sept 17 The president of the Canadian
Auto Workers union said on Monday a deal with Ford Motor Co
appeared imminent, a move that would avert a labor
stoppage at the automaker's Canadian plants before a midnight
strike deadline.
"Talks are going very well, very constructive, very
positive. It's very clear that they want to get an agreement.
It's very clear that the differences over the last 24 hours have
been narrowed and it's very very clear, if we can dot the I's
and cross the T's we will have a tentative agreement at Ford
Motor Co within hours if not minutes," CAW President Ken Lewenza
told reporters in Toronto.
The union was also in negotiations with the other two
Detroit car companies, Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC
and General Motors, but was focusing on making headway
with Ford, the lead company for contract talks.