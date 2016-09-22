Canada's auto union names Fiat Chrysler next target for talks

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main autoworkers' union, Unifor, on Thursday said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was its next target in negotiations, after securing a tentative deal with General Motors Co earlier this week.
Unifor will ask Fiat Chrysler to upgrade a paint shop at an Ontario plant, following a pattern of seeking increased investment set during talks with GM. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.