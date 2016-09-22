版本:
Canada's auto union names Fiat Chrysler next target for talks

TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main autoworkers' union, Unifor, on Thursday said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was its next target in negotiations, after securing a tentative deal with General Motors Co earlier this week.

Unifor will ask Fiat Chrysler to upgrade a paint shop at an Ontario plant, following a pattern of seeking increased investment set during talks with GM. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)

