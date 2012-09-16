UPDATE 1-Canada auto workers to focus labor talks on Ford

* CAW union will continue talks with Chrysler, GM as well
* Ford has shown initiative, been respectful, CAW says
* Month-long talks have been tough
TORONTO, Sept 16 A day before a strike deadline,
the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday it will focus
bargaining efforts on Ford Motor Co because it believes it
has the best chance of reaching an agreement with the company.
The CAW will, however, continue to have talks with Fiat
SpA's Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors as
well.
"We are going to go after Ford with the idea of getting a
collective agreement," Ken Lewenza, CAW president, told a news
conference in Toronto.
The CAW had said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous
strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at
least one company by the contract deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on
Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).
Lewenza said strikes at Chrysler and General Motors could be
averted if an agreement were reached with Ford and the other two
automakers gave a "firm commitment" before the deadline that
they could "live with the framework" of such a deal.
Lewenza said the CAW had chosen to focus on Ford to reach a
deal as the company had shown "initiative" in the past few days
of bargaining, and that its negotiators had been "respectful".
"We hope to get a reasonable deal. We hope to get a modest
deal," he said.
The negotiations are the first in the industry since the
meltdown of the North American sector in 2008-2009, which pushed
Chrysler and General Motors into bankruptcy.
The industry has since recovered and all three companies are
once again profitable. But this has set the scene for tough
talks as workers demand to share the spoils while automakers,
which say Canada is the most expensive place in the world to
assemble vehicles, insist they need to cut costs.