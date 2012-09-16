Canadian Auto Workers move bargaining focus to Ford Motor Co

TORONTO, Sept 16 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday it will focus its bargaining efforts on Ford Motor Co because it believes it has the best chance of reaching an agreement with the company before a strike deadline.

The CAW will, however, continue to have talks with Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors as well.

"We are going to go after Ford with the idea of getting a collective agreement," Lewenza told reporters at a press conference in Toronto.

The CAW had said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at least one company by the contract deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).