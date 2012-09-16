Canadian Auto Workers move bargaining focus to Ford Motor Co

TORONTO, Sept 16 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Sunday it will focus its bargaining efforts on Ford
Motor Co because it believes it has the best chance of
reaching an agreement with the company before a strike deadline.
The CAW will, however, continue to have talks with Fiat
SpA's Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors as
well.
"We are going to go after Ford with the idea of getting a
collective agreement," Lewenza told reporters at a press
conference in Toronto.
The CAW had said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous
strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at
least one company by the contract deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on
Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).