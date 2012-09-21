版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 09:32 BJT

GM, Canadian Auto Workers union reach tentative deal

TORONTO, Sept 20 The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union has reached a tentative deal with General Motors Co , CAW President Ken Lewenza told a press conference on Thursday, avoiding a strike that could have disrupted the company's North American production.

The union had said earlier on Thursday it would be set to serve General Motors Co with 24-hour strike notice later in the day if ongoing negotiations could not make progress on several contract issues.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐