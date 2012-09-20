CAW hopes to clear logjam at GM and reach contract deal

* CAW waiting for GM response Thursday morning

* Talks bogged down on "local issues" Wednesday

TORONTO, Sept 20 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Thursday it was waiting to hear from General Motors Co GM on a proposal that could resolve plant-specific issues, clearing the way for a tentative contract deal.

The union had hoped for quick agreements with GM and Fiat SpA's Chrysler after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Ford Motor Co on Monday, but progress has been slow.

CAW National Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy said he expected to hear from GM on a union proposal on local issues sometime Thursday morning. GM's response will give the union a sense of whether the two sides are likely to reach a tentative contract deal on Thursday, he said. "If this is positive, then there's a good chance we could get it done," he said.

Kennedy said on Wednesday that the local issues holding up talks concerned job security and work standards.

Negotiators have not discussed the "economic package" - broader issues such as the wage rate - since early Wednesday, Kennedy said.

At Chrysler, Kennedy said there were "good discussions, good dialogue", even though Chrysler negotiations have lagged those with GM in recent days.

Talks between the union, which represents about 20,000 workers at the Detroit Three in Canada, and management have been underway for more than a month at a downtown Toronto hotel.

An unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers was averted on Monday when the agreement was reached with Ford hours before a strike deadline. The union then promised to give 24 hours' notice before any strike.

The Ford deal sets the framework for talks with GM and Chrysler in a process called pattern bargaining, a long-standing union strategy meant to ensure that no company has a labor cost advantage over the others. But contracts with the automakers are never identical, in part because of plant-specific issues.

At GM, talks are complicated by the "consolidated line" at the company's Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant is set to shut down in June 2013. The line employs about 2,000 workers, nearly a quarter of the CAW's workforce at GM.