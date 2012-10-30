GM Canada production returns to normal as Lear strike ends

* Union in tentative deal with Lear, ends two-day strike
* GM's Oshawa lines back on regular production schedule
* Strike by 65 workers at Wescast continues
TORONTO, Oct 30 General Motors Co said
production at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant returned to
normal on Tuesday after a two-day strike at a Lear Corp
parts plant in Ontario ended and Lear's supply of car seats to
GM was restored.
About 400 workers at a Lear factory in Whitby, Ontario, had
walked off the job on Sunday after contract talks with the
company broke down, the Canadian Auto Workers union said. The
CAW, which represents workers at both Lear and GM Canada, said
Lear had been demanding contract concessions but that an
agreement has now been reached.
The plant produces and ships car seats to GM Canada for
assembly in Impala, Buick Regal, Cadillac and Camaro models.
"Both lines at Oshawa assembly restarted with the day shift
this morning and are producing vehicles on their regular
production schedules," said GM spokeswoman Adria MacKenzie.
"The consolidated line had been down since mid-morning on
Monday. The flexible line continued building vehicles throughout
the supplier disruption, but their production rate was adjusted
temporarily."
The union said it would release details of the Lear labor
agreement upon ratification. Members will vote on the deal this
weekend.
Meanwhile, there was still no resolution to a separate
strike by 65 workers represented by the CAW at Wescast
Industries Inc's Strathroy, Ontario, plant.
The plant makes exhaust manifolds used in Gen IV engines
produced at GM's St. Catharines, Ontario, plant, but Wescast
said it hopes it avoid any supply disruption.