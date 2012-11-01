Chrysler Canada sales rose 3 percent in October

Nov 1 Chrysler Canada said on Thursday its sales
in October rose 3 percent over a year before, continuing its
nearly three-year run of stronger sales largely on the back of
higher passenger car sales.
Chrysler Canada, a wholly-owned unit of Fiat SpA's
Chrysler Group LLC affiliate, said last month's increase to
17,049 units sold was its 35th consecutive month of
year-over-year sales increases. That represents the longest
sales streak in the company's history, it said in a statement.
Chrysler Canada's sales are up 6 percent year-to-date to
212,076 units.
October's higher sales were driven primarily by the Chrysler
200 sedan and the small, retro-styled and fuel-efficient Fiat
500. Sales of Chrysler's Ram pick-up truck also increased 3
percent in October.
Trucks have traditionally been the mainstay of Chrysler and
the other Detroit automakers' sales in Canada. But with higher
oil prices and a tougher economic climate, consumers have in
recent years been turning in greater numbers to smaller, more
fuel-efficient passenger cars.