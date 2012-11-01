UPDATE 2-Canada vehicle sales outlook bright after October surge

Nov 1 Canadian vehicle sales surged 7.8 percent
last month in the industry's strongest October ever as consumers
sought smaller, fuel-efficient passenger cars while also buying
more luxury brands.
Ford Motor Co of Canada remained Canada's top-selling
automaker in October with total sales increasing 7 percent.
Barring an economic shock, an annual record for Canadian
sales should come within reach in the next few years, with the
market possibly approaching 1.8 million units sometime during
the current decade, independent automotive expert Dennis
DesRosiers said.
Having recorded sales of 135,000 in October, Canada is on
track to reach 1.7 million units sold in 2012. Sales reached
more than 1.7 million vehicles only once before, in 2002.
"This incredibly positive market performance by the
automotive sector should also continue as far out as we can see.
Almost all metrics point to improvement for the next four (and
possibly five or six) years," DesRosiers said in a note to
clients.
Vehicle sales at Ford of Canada, a unit of Ford Motor Co
, increased to 20,565 last month from 19,190 in October
2011, largely on the back of a nearly 17 percent jump in
passenger car sales.
"The auto industry is a key engine driving the Canadian
economy and it is showing strong, sustainable growth," said
Dianne Craig, chief executive of Ford of Canada.
Cars, led by the Ford Focus, were by far the strongest
segment as consumers snapped up smaller, fuel-efficient
vehicles. Sales of trucks, including the popular F-150 line,
also rose in October, by 4.5 percent.
Ford's vehicle sales so far this year are up 0.5 percent.
Light trucks, traditionally the mainstay of Detroit automakers
in Canada, remain by far the bigger seller with 179,712 sold
between January and October, up 2.1 percent.
By comparison, Ford has sold 60,035 cars in the first 10
months of 2012, down 4 percent.
General Motors of Canada, a unit of General Motors Co.
, was Canada's second-biggest seller in October even as
its monthly sales dropped. GM's sales fell 4 percent in October
to 18,651 despite a strong month for compact car sales, which
were up 44 percent.
Sales at No.3 Chrysler Canada rose 3 percent in October,
continuing their nearly three-year run of increases largely on
the back of higher passenger car sales.
Chrysler Canada, a wholly owned unit of Fiat SpA's
Chrysler Group LLC affiliate, said last month's increase to
17,049 units sold was its 35th consecutive month of
year-over-year sales increases. That represents the longest
sales streak in the company's history, it said in a statement.
Chrysler Canada's sales are up 6 percent year-to-date to
212,076 units.
Toyota Canada said it sold 17,101 vehicles in October, up
14.2 percent.
Among luxury brands, Porsche sales soared 117 percent and
Audi's rose nearly 38 percent in October.