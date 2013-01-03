Chrysler moves to No. 2 in Canadian vehicle sales in 2012

Jan 3 Chrysler Canada said on Thursday its
vehicle sales rose 1 percent in December from a year ago and
were up 6 percent for all of 2012, moving it to No. 2 for sales
in the country last year.
Chrysler Canada, wholly owned by Chrysler Group LLC, sold
14,756 vehicles last month. For the full year, sales of vehicles
including its Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and Ram models,
totaled 243,845.
"2012 marked Chrysler Canada's best retail sales results
since the year 2000," said Reid Bigland, president and chief
executive of Chrysler Canada.
"Our investment in fuel-efficient new vehicles and power
trains has propelled us to be the number two seller of vehicles
in Canada in 2012," Bigland said, forecasting continued strong
sales in 2013.
Passenger car sales increased 33 percent in 2012, Chrysler
said.
In 2011, Chrysler was No. 3, and General Motors Co
was No. 2.
Chrysler Group is controlled by Italy's Fiat SpA
.