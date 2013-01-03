Chrysler moves to No. 2 in Canadian vehicle sales in 2012

Jan 3 Chrysler Canada said on Thursday its vehicle sales rose 1 percent in December from a year ago and were up 6 percent for all of 2012, moving it to No. 2 for sales in the country last year.

Chrysler Canada, wholly owned by Chrysler Group LLC, sold 14,756 vehicles last month. For the full year, sales of vehicles including its Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and Ram models, totaled 243,845.

"2012 marked Chrysler Canada's best retail sales results since the year 2000," said Reid Bigland, president and chief executive of Chrysler Canada.

"Our investment in fuel-efficient new vehicles and power trains has propelled us to be the number two seller of vehicles in Canada in 2012," Bigland said, forecasting continued strong sales in 2013.

Passenger car sales increased 33 percent in 2012, Chrysler said.

In 2011, Chrysler was No. 3, and General Motors Co was No. 2.

Chrysler Group is controlled by Italy's Fiat SpA .