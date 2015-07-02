GM Canada reports 15 percent sales jump in June

TORONTO, July 2 General Motors Canada said on Thursday that June auto sales increased 15 percent over the same period last year, as dealers delivered 24,226 vehicles during the month.

Gains came from the automaker's four Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands, and sales of its Chevrolet Colorado and Silverado and GMC Canyon and Sierra led the industry pickup segment, GM Canada said.

Total sales for Cadillac and Chevrolet brands rose 13 percent, while GMC sales increased 18 percent and Buick sales jumped 29 percent, the company said.

In the United States, June auto industry sales rose to about 1.47 million vehicles, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, according to figures compiled by WardsAuto. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Matthew Lewis)