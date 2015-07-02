UPDATE 3-Truck, luxury car demand drive record June sales in Canada

(Recasts with total Canadian sales)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, July 2 A healthy appetite for trucks
and luxury cars pushed auto sales in Canada to a record high for
June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles the top seller,
according to data released on Thursday.
Overall sales nudged 1.2 percent higher to 177,857 cars and
light trucks, making it the strongest June on record.
Year-to-date sales were up 2.7 percent at 933,439 vehicles.
"Ongoing gains being enjoyed by the luxury manufacturers in
the Canadian market turned into a veritable feast in June,"
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants wrote in a note to clients.
A handful of luxury brands exceeded gains of 25 percent, the
automotive research firm said. Land Rover and Acura sales both
rose 28 percent, with Porsche sales 26 percent higher.
The strongest-performing full-line manufacturers included a
15 percent jump for General Motors to 24,226 vehicles, a
10 percent lift at Nissan to 11,623 vehicles, and a
10.5 percent gain at Toyota to 20,689 vehicles.
GM and Toyota recorded big increases in pickup-truck sales,
while Fiat Chrysler's Dodge and Chrysler minivan sales rose 14
percent.
Pickup and car sales fell at Ford, for a 13 percent
overall decline to 26,784 vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler said its Canadian sales notched a 1 percent
rise to 27,217 vehicles, 6,186 of them minivans.
The company's Windsor, Ontario, van plant reopened in late
May after a retooling. Its three-month closure had reduced
supplies of some of the Canadian unit's top-selling vehicles.
Ram brand truck sales climbed 13 percent to 9,081, while
Chrysler truck sales popped 164 percent higher to 1,863,
offsetting an 8 percent drop in Dodge truck sales to 6,580
vehicles.
GM Canada said it had a 15 percent increase in June sales
with gains across its Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands.
Total sales for Cadillac and Chevrolet brands rose 13
percent, while GMC sales increased 18 percent and Buick sales
jumped 29 percent, the company said.
Toyota's Canadian sales rose to 20,689 vehicles as trucks
climbed 19 percent to a record 10,750. Toyota said overall sales
for the first half of the year were up 4.3 percent from the
year-before period to 104,977 vehicles.
In the United States, June auto sales rose to about 1.47
million vehicles, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according
to figures compiled by WardsAuto.
U.S. demand for sport utility vehicles and trucks helped GM
and Ford offset slowing demand for sedans as it allowed them to
raise truck and SUV prices.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Matthew Lewis; and Peter
Galloway)