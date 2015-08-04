Fiat Chrysler Canada sales rise in July

TORONTO Aug 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian sales rose 2.2 percent in July from a year earlier, as growth in truck sales more than offset a decline in car sales.

The company sold 28,611 vehicles in July, up from 28,007 in July 2014. Total car sales dropped 45.8 percent to 1,791 vehicles, and truck sales were up 8.6 percent at 8,348 vehicles.

Truck sales were boosted in part by Jeep sales, which rose 21 percent. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)