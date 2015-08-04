Fiat Chrysler Canada sales rise in July

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
TORONTO Aug 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian sales rose 2.2 percent in July from a year earlier, as growth in truck sales more than offset a decline in car sales.
The company sold 28,611 vehicles in July, up from 28,007 in July 2014. Total car sales dropped 45.8 percent to 1,791 vehicles, and truck sales were up 8.6 percent at 8,348 vehicles.
Truck sales were boosted in part by Jeep sales, which rose 21 percent. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.