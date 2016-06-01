Fiat Chrysler Canada sales edge up to record in May

MONTREAL, June 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported a 0.3 percent rise in May auto sales in Canada, led by Jeeps and minivans, as analysts forecast another record year for the Canadian industry.

FCA Canada said it sold 31,724 vehicles, a monthly record.

In April, total Canadian industry sales exceeded 200,000 light vehicles, the most in a month.

In a May report, TD Economics said the industry was on track for another sales record in 2016.

The U.S. auto industry also was headed for another record year, even as May new-vehicle sales reported through Wednesday declined due to weak demand for sedans, analysts said. General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, reported an 18 percent drop to 240,450 vehicles from a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Richard Chang)