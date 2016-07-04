Fiat Chrysler and Honda report higher June Canadian sales

MONTREAL, July 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and Honda Motor Co Ltd both on Monday
reported a 2 percent rise in June Canadian sales, compared to
the same month in 2015, because of increased demand for light
trucks.
FCA Canada reported a total of 27,776 vehicles sold in June,
on an annual basis, while Honda said its Canadian sales rose to
16,905 units during the month.
For the first half of 2016, FCA Canada said in a release it
sold 152,439 vehicles, a record high for the automaker.
"At the mid-year point, FCA Canada is on pace for another
record-setting sales year," said Dave Buckingham, Chief
Operating Officer, FCA Canada, in a release.
In May, Canadian auto sales slipped 1.5 percent on an annual
basis, the first monthly decline since December 2015, in part
because the month had two fewer selling days.
According to a June report by Scotiabank, Canadian auto
sales are expected to rise to 1.96 million vehicles in 2016, up
from 1.9 million units last year.
In the United States, which reported results on July 1, the
pace of auto sales slowed in June compared to a year ago, as
slumping sales of sedans offset strong demand for pickups and
sport utility vehicles. The seasonally adjusted annual sales
pace for June was 16.66 million, according to Autodata Corp,
down from 17 million vehicles a year earlier.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernard Orr)